Kieron Morris secures struggling Tranmere victory over Bradford

Tranmere recorded a much-needed win in their effort to move away from the League Two relegation places with a 2-1 win over Bradford at Prenton Park.

An 83rd-minute strike from Kieron Morris was enough to secure the points after Regan Hendry had seen his earlier effort cancelled out by Andy Cook.

Bradford looked the more dangerous early on with Jamie Walker hitting the post from the edge of the box while Alex Pattison and Walker again were denied by Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee.

But it was the home side who took the lead after 24 minutes when Harry Lewis in the City goal let Hendry’s long-range effort slip through his hands.

Rovers took the game to their opponents after the break but it was former Rovers man Cook who rose unmarked in the 55th minute to bring the Bantams level with his fifth goal in three games.

Tranmere could have retaken the lead in the 66th minute when Harvey Saunders was brought down in the box by Kevin McDonald, only for Josh Hawkes to see his spot-kick superbly saved by Lewis.

And with both sides going all out for the win it was substitute Morris who slid the ball home from range to secure only Rovers’ third league win of the campaign in the 83rd minute.