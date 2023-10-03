MK Dons extend winless league streak to six games after drab draw at Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

MK Dons extend winless league streak to six games after drab draw at Walsall

By Press Association
Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans kept MK Dons at bay in their goalless draw (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons’ winless Sky Bet League Two run was extended to six games with a goalless draw at Walsall.

The visitors bossed the first half and it needed a smart save from Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans to foil a close-range shot from Ellis Harrison.

Dons wanted a penalty in the 16th minute for Joe Riley’s challenge on Mo Eisa, but the ball broke for Warren O’Hora who flashed just wide from 25 yards.

Evans made a flying save from Harrison’s glancing header as Dons’ dominance continued.

The hosts did have the ball in the net just before half-time, but Freddie Draper’s first-time finish was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Walsall improved after the break and Isaac Hutchinson whistled a 20-yar effort just wide after a fine run, while Tom Knowles’ strike from similar range was saved by former Walsall keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Dons were still dangerous and Harrison’s spectacular overhead kick brought another fine reaction save from Evans.

Eisa should have won it for MK in stoppage time, but he steered Jonathan Leko’s cross over from six yards.