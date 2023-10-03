Jevani Brown breaks Bristol Rovers duck in comfortable win over Port Vale

Jevani Brown scored his first goal in Bristol Rovers colours as the Gas secured a comfortable 3-0 League One win over 10-man Port Vale at The Memorial Stadium.

The former Exeter striker ended the game on a high but also helped put Rovers in charge after 25 minutes when he crossed for the unmarked midfielder Luke McCormick to nod past Connor Ripley.

It went from bad to worse for Vale after 38 minutes as their hopes of retaining a place in the play-off zone receded when defender Jesse Debrah was sent off after earning a second yellow card for scything down Ryan Woods.

Former Sheffield Wednesday right-back Hunt took advantage of Thomas’s absence when he doubled the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage-time when he drove in Aaron Collins’ pinpoint cross.

Valiants manager Andy Crosby made a quadruple change at the break to revive his team’s fortunes but Rovers continued to dominate and Brown sealed victory with a delightful long-range effort after 86 minutes.