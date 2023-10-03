Luke Williams praises Macaulay Langstaff after Notts County beat Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Williams praises Macaulay Langstaff after Notts County beat Swindon

By Press Association
Luke Williams praised Macauley Langstaff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Williams praised Macauley Langstaff (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams hailed Macaulay Langstaff a “special” player after the Magpies striker scored his 50th goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Swindon.

Langstaff’s penalty – his first in a competitive match for County – was sandwiched between goals from David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley in a dominant first-half display.

The Magpies head coach explained that fans need to savour the time their number nine is at Meadow Lane, eluding that his form could attract attention from clubs higher up the pyramid.

“He is very special, and we must enjoy the time that we get to see him on the pitch and hopefully it is for a long time to come,” said Williams

“You never know, but let’s savour having Macca on the pitch and enjoy what he brings to us.”

The win at Meadow Lane saw the Robins’ unbeaten start come to an end after 10 games, with the hosts adding another record to their collection – the first time since 1960 that the club have won their opening five home league games.

“That’s nice, but I don’t think anyone can deny that group of players what they have done, and I hope that they continue to break records,” Williams said.

“I think they are becoming a special group which is fair to say, but we’ve got a long way to go to be taken seriously at this level because I believe we are still finding our feet – but I would love them to go on and recognise their potential.”

Swindon substitute Tyrese Shade pulled one back early in the second half but it proved no more than a consolation.

Despite the defeat, Swindon still sit in the play-off places, with manager Michael Flynn insisting that a result at this early stage in the season won’t define their campaign.

“The result won’t affect us, it won’t, it’s only one game,” he said.

“We are in our 10th game, and we are four points behind the league leaders with a game in hand, it’s neither here nor there at the minute.

“Yes, we have had a good start, yes, it’s disappointing to lose tonight but in the second half we were much better and a different team.”

The visitors missed several chances in a much improved second-half display, with Flynn revealing his half-time team-talk.

“For me, I didn’t think we could be as bad as what we were in the first half and that gave them the impetus to go on and try to win the game,” he added.