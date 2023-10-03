Carlisle boss Paul Simpson pleased to take point against impressive Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson pleased to take point against impressive Peterborough

By Press Association
Paul Simpson was pleased with a point (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Simpson was pleased with a point (Will Matthews/PA)

Paul Simpson was delighted to see his Carlisle side take a point against “the best side we’ve come across this season” in Peterborough.

Jordan Gibson’s deflected strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatched the Cumbrians a point after Ronnie Edwards had opened the scoring 16 minutes from time.

Simpson told BBC Cumbria: “This was an outstanding working performance where we’ve had to work on all areas of our game.

“We had to weather a storm in the first half because Peterborough started like a house on fire. They are the best side we’ve come across this season. They are a strong football team for this level.

“But we stayed in the game. We rode our luck at times. The players worked their socks off. Towards the end of the first half we started to get some control in the game but we didn’t work the keeper enough.

“In the second half, we held our own. I’ve looked back at the videos and the penalty shouts we had were stonewall penalties. I got told during the game they were, but I had to bite my lip.

“We’re looking at four or five proper penalties we’ve been denied this season.

“I’m delighted with the character the boys have shown tonight. Jordan Gibson showed real bravery to get that final shot away. Yes, it took a deflection, who cares? But we absolutely deserved a point today.”

Peterborough’s assistant manager Kieran Scarff told BBC Cambridgeshire Sport: “Naturally frustrating, no doubt about that.

“It was a game we should have won, a game we deserved to win. There was a lot we were happy about with our performance. Through the game we got in some great positions and had loads of chances in the final third.

“We showed discipline for large spells of the game, but generally our possession was really good. Ultimately we showed a little bit of naivety at the end. They get lucky in the end with the deflection and three points turn into one.

“We started the game really well. We were working from a solid base of possession and the speed of our attack was good.

“The goal was just-reward for the detail we’re putting in to set-pieces and at long last Ronnie Edwards has his first goal for the club.

“It’s never easy in League One that you can dominate a game for 90 minutes, especially away from home. It takes discipline to maintain the belief in a young side, but the players did that. We have a team full of energy and it’s great to see that have an impact.”