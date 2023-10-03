Dave Challinor demands more despite Stockport winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor demands more despite Stockport winning run

By Press Association
Dave Challinor still feels Stockport have more to offer (Nigel French/PA)
Stockport boss Dave Challinor remained reserved despite his side moving up to fourth and extending their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 success over struggling Forest Green.

Isaac Olaofe nodded home the opener in the 15th minute before Antoni Sarcevic doubled their advantage in the second half.

Second-bottom Forest Green, who have lost five straight games, had defender Marcel Lavinier sent off after he picked up two yellow cards.

The County boss said: “I’m disappointed with the last half an hour after the sending-off because we made life more difficult for ourselves in terms of not looking after the football and not moving it forward in a manner that would’ve hurt them when we had the opportunity to.

“It was great to get in front and it almost then became a game management job in terms of being in a leading position.

“I just want us to be more crisp and more precise and technically better than we were.

“But I spoke to them before the game and said that attitude-wise we need to be bang on. We’ve got ourselves in a winning position, scored two goals and not conceded, and before the game if you’d have offered me that I would have taken it.”

Challinor was, however, happy with his side’s ruthlessness in front of goal in recent matches.

“We’ve been really clinical in terms of the opportunities that we’ve taken,” he added. “In the last six games now we’ve scored two or more goals which is great and gives you a real chance of winning games, which has been the case in the last five.”

Rovers manager David Horseman was frustrated with how his side switched off to give the hosts two goals.

He said: “When you give two goals away – you’re not marking at the far post and then a sloppy outside-of-the-foot pass leads to it ending up in the goal – against the good teams you give yourselves no real chance.

“The first one is really poor. The second is really irritating because we have total control. It ricochets to him. It’s not been loads of individually brilliant bits of play and it ends up in the back of the net.

“I thought we looked threatening at times but we don’t take our chances and we gave two poor goals away. What chance have you got when that’s the case?

“If you keep giving goals away like we do at one end, and we miss big opportunities to play right through them after they kick it into the middle of the pitch, if you don’t get those two bits right you’ve got no chance against the good teams.”