Mansfield boss Nigel Clough proud of his players after Wrexham point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough proud of his players after Wrexham point

By Press Association
Nigel Clough was proud of his Mansfield side (Steven Paston/PA)
Nigel Clough was proud of his Mansfield side (Steven Paston/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was left proud but frustrated after his in-form side were held 0-0 at home by promotion rivals Wrexham.

Now the only unbeaten side in the country, the Stags battered the visitors in the first half and twice hit the woodwork amid a string of chances, but Wrexham weathered the storm and had chances to win it in an improved second half.

“Playing one of the best sides in the league I thought we were absolutely magnificent from start to finish,” said Clough.

“I hope the fans enjoyed it even though it was a 0-0.

“We just didn’t get a break – I think we hit both posts.

“Especially first half, with the chances we created, we just needed one of them to go in. It wasn’t for the lack of trying. We couldn’t have done any more to win it.

“Sometimes we can’t control the result. We can only control the performance and the way we want to play.

“Then it’s a bit in the lap of the gods if you get a break or not or someone is good enough on the day to get you a finish. I thought one goal would have been enough tonight.”

Wrexham were penned back for almost the whole of the first half and Davis Keillor-Dunn hit a post while Ollie Clarke also saw goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo turn his low finish onto the woodwork.

Keillor-Dunn sent a six-yard header at the keeper, while Aaron Lewis shot over from 12 yards.

After the break, Ollie Palmer, Aaron Hayden and James McClean all went close to a winner for the visitors, while James Gale and Keillor-Dunn almost won it for Mansfield.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “Mansfield are obviously a good side and we had to stand strong in that first half.

“Our quality let us down on the ball, we weren’t quite slick enough in possession. There are reasons for that or credit to the opposition, who were really right on top of the game.

“When you’re not at your best you then have to stand strong and our keeper made some great saves and we got some great blocks in.

“We defended set plays as well to get us in 0-0 at half-time with a great chance to go on and win the game. We had to stay in the game.

“Second half I thought we showed a lot more quality in our play while still showing the steeliness we needed in our defending.

“In the second half we had the best chances to win the game. We restricted them to shots from distance really.

“Mansfield have been tipped for promotion for the last few years and that was a really important point for us tonight.”