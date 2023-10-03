Grant McCann thinks Doncaster are trending in right direction after Crawley win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann thinks Doncaster are trending in right direction after Crawley win

By Press Association
Grant McCann believes Doncaster are trending in the right direction (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann believes Doncaster are trending in the right direction (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grant McCann is delighted to see Doncaster climbing the Sky Bet League Two standings but he is refusing to get caught up in talk of tables at this stage of the season.

After taking eight attempts to pick up their first league win of the campaign, Rovers now have three victories from their last four matches after seeing off in-form Crawley 2-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A Mo Faal strike and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Doncaster deservedly end Crawley’s winning run at five matches.

The performance and result was much more like what McCann expected from his team and he has full faith in his squad’s ability to join the promotion race.

“There’s 35 games left and it’s going to chop and change a lot between now and the end of the season,” McCann said.

“We’re quite calm in terms of where we are. We want to be better obviously, but we’re calm and know we’ll start improving and get better all the time.

“Over a number of weeks now, we’ve seen that. We stepped off it at the weekend, but we’ve regained it tonight.

“In a lot of aspects of what we want to be and what we’re about, it was the best performance of the season.

“It reminded me a bit of the game at Hull in the Carabao Cup when we tried to jump on top of them.

“I was pleased with the whole team, including the lads who came on later because they made a real impact. We thoroughly deserved to win.”

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey felt his side lacked their usual creative streak as they saw their winning run ended.

“We said at half-time we felt our possession was good but we didn’t create enough,” he said. “We had players on the pitch with goals in them and creativity too, but we didn’t see enough of that.

“We started reasonably well and felt we dominated and controlled the first 25 minutes, but we gave away a poor goal and it was a fine example of goals changing games.

“Doncaster are a side in a false position and it was a tough game.”

Lindsey felt referee Martin Woods was wrong to award Doncaster a penalty as Mo Faal tumbled with Will Wright in the box.

“As the ball comes in, Will is pushed over and as he falls, he takes the player with him,” he said. “The referee gives the penalty, but what about the push on Will?

“It’s just crazy that it’s a penalty to me. It’s a foul the other way and it’s a killer for us because we have an uphill challenge against a side who keep the ball really well.”