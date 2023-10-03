‘We were outstanding tonight’ – Neil Wood celebrates Salford’s win at Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We were outstanding tonight’ – Neil Wood celebrates Salford’s win at Sutton

By Press Association
Neil Wood’s Salford have won two games in a row (Tim Goode/PA)
Neil Wood’s Salford have won two games in a row (Tim Goode/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood was proud of his side after their 2-0 victory over Football League basement boys Sutton.

The Ammies recorded successive League Two wins for the first time this season thanks to second-half goals from Matt Smith and Kelly N’Mai.

It has been a much-needed resurgence after a dismal run of five consecutive league losses.

“I thought we were outstanding tonight,” said Wood. “The first half was excellent.

“We controlled the game, we tidied up the game when we needed to.

“There was a worry when we didn’t score in the first half. Sometimes you dominate and when you’ve hit the post twice you always wonder if it’s going to come back to bite you.

“It was important to get that first goal and it was a great individual goal from Kelly for the second.

“It is a relief in a way because you pick up wins and you’re out of that run of not winning games.

“But we’re always confident, we’re always working in the background.

“These players are capable and they’ve shown that again tonight by backing up from the weekend.

“They can do it and they need to build on that. We’ve got another game on Saturday and we need to take the confidence from the last two games into that.”

Matt Gray’s U’s are still searching for a first league win since the opening day.

And after Tranmere’s win over Bradford, Sutton already sit five points off safety.

Sutton boss Gray said: “I’m very frustrated because the first goal is always big in any game and especially in the situation we’re in at the moment it’s really important.

“To concede from a corner is really disappointing because it was an even first half. They had a couple of moments, but so did we.

“There were some good bits from us and it felt like a tight and even game.

“We’re very, very competitive in spells but not for the 90 minutes and that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.

“It’s hard to take because you have to take your moments with the pressure we’ve had.

“It’s poor defending and letting them score from the corner is disappointing.

“We had three really good chances at the end and unfortunately we couldn’t take one of those chances at the death.

“There’s a lot to work on, that’s obvious. But that desire, work ethic and will to get a win is there. That’s a huge plus and we just have to keep working.

“We’re desperate to get this win to get us going.”