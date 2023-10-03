Ben Garner criticises his Colchester players’ mentality after Newport loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Ben Garner criticises his Colchester players’ mentality after Newport loss

By Press Association
Ben Garner’s Colchester lost on Tuesday night (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)


Colchester manager Ben Garner criticised his players’ mentality and the performance of the officials after his side let a lead slip to lose 2-1 at Newport, with midfielder Arthur Read sent off late on.

Garner was convinced that Samson Tovide, who put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute with a tap in from Jayden Fevrier’s cross, should have had a second in first-half stoppage time when his shot was scrambled clear by home goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

“We were fantastic on Saturday and we were nowhere near those levels tonight,” said Garner, whose side beat League Two leaders Notts County 5-4 at the weekend.

“We should still take something from the game, but the mentality of some of the players has to improve – it can’t be pick this game and don’t turn up for the next one.”

County levelled two minutes before the break when Will Evans diverted in a wayward shot from midfielder Scot Bennett for his ninth goal of the season.

And the Exiles’ winner arrived in the 63rd minute when a defensive clearance hit onrushing striker Omar Bogle and cannoned into the bottom corner.

Tovide headed wide from close range late on before Read was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with substitute Kiban Rai.

Garner added: “We had six gilt-edged chances to score and we gave away two really poor goals. It’s a focus and mentality thing – the ability is there.

“I’m also frustrated with the performance of the officials.

“We got the ball a yard over the line in the first half. It looked in at the time and we’ve seen it back; it’s well in. It’s not a difficult decision.”

Garner had no issue with the sending off, though he blamed referee Lewis Smith for missing fouls on his player before the flashpoint.

“It’s a red card,” he admitted. “It’s a lack of discipline and he’s let his team down. He’s been fouled three times and the ref misses all three, but you can’t react. He’s a young player and he’ll learn.

“If the officials did their job probably, we wouldn’t get frustrated.”

Assistant manager Joe Dunne was pleased that County bounced back from successive defeats to seal a first victory since August 26.

“It’s a good win for us,” said Dunne. “We thought we should have got something from Salford (on Saturday), so we’re delighted with the three points.

“After the disappointment from Saturday, we spoke about what we can bring and all we asked for was the same with being a bit more clinical.

“It’s a great credit to everybody and we have won again at Rodney Parade. We should be really proud of digging in.”