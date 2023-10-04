Football rumours: Jadon Sancho keeping contact with Borussia Dortmund

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho is looking increasingly likely to call time at Old Trafford in January. The Daily Mail, citing Sky Germany, says the 23-year-old winger has been in regular contact with former club Borussia Dortmund, amid his stand-off with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Nigel French/PA)

Staying with the Red Devils, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged on the club’s radar for a potential January move. According to the Mail, the centre-back is viewed as a potential replacement should Harry Maguire depart the club in the new year. Branthwaite is also wanted by Manchester City, having impressed on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

And The Telegraph reports former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is open to replacing Michael Beale as Rangers manager.

Social media round-up

Man United and Newcastle told to forget about Valencia wonderkid who has 'enormous potential' https://t.co/HR0oAbzMMw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 4, 2023

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Christophe Galtier on the verge of being appointed as new Al Duhail head coach, talks at final stages with Qatari club — here we go! 🇶🇦 Hernán Crespo has been fired and the plan is now to appoint Galtier as new manager if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/g58ST8AuWK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2023

Players to watch

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi: The Daily Mirror says the Inter Miami forward will return to his first club, Newell’s Old Boys, when his contract expires in 2025.

Jeremie Frimpong: The left-back is set to re-sign with Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Record.