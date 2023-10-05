Alan Shearer leads tributes after Newcastle’s Champions League demolition job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alan Shearer leads tributes after Newcastle’s Champions League demolition job

By Press Association
Newcastle won rave reviews for their 4-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle won rave reviews for their 4-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Record goalscorer Alan Shearer led the tributes to Newcastle’s latest European generation after witnessing their Champions League demolition of Paris St Germain.

The former Magpies skipper, who scored 206 goals during a glittering 10-year stay with his hometown club, was in the crowd at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as they took the French champions apart to go top of Group F.

Shearer, the last man to score for the Magpies in the competition in 2003 before Miguel Almiron set them on their way against PSG, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As days and nights go that’s a f——— Belta. Hangover coming!!! What a performance man.”

Former team-mate Rob Lee was slightly more measured, posting “What an atmosphere!! What a result”, while Shay Given, who played alongside Shearer against Barcelona in the final game of Newcastle’s last Champions League campaign in March 2003, added: “Did that really happen?? WOW what a night.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, who spent four years with the Magpies, made an astute half-time prediction on X when he wrote: “PSG are playing uphill 2nd half. (Metaphorically and proverbially). @NUFC downhill to the Gallowgate. The Toon might give these a right pumping here, especially if these front players for PSG don’t track back.”

Former England captain and TV pundit Gary Lineker tweeted during the game, “What a performance this is from @NUFC”, while Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards shared in defender Dan Burn’s delight after the final whistle, joining him in a celebratory dance.

Carragher wrote: “What a night #NEWPSG. Only way to celebrate is to have a drink or a dance. Big Dan has got the moves.”

Burn, who scored the Magpies’ second goal, was singled out for praise by another presenter, Jake Humphrey, who highlighted the defender’s journey in football.

He posted on X: “2013: League One with Yeovil 2023: Champions League with Newcastle. What a story. What a night.”

Newcastle’s players were also quick to take to social media as they celebrated a famous night for the club.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said on Instagram: “One night to remember forever! Very proud of the team! We have the best fans in the world! We keep going. Unbelievable performance for everyone.”

Fabian Schar, whose late strike wrapped up the win, said on X, “No words for that night”, while Sean Longstaff, scorer of the third, said: “A night we’ll never forget! Champions League football is back at St. James’ Park.”

Kieran Trippier and his defensive colleagues did a sterling job to keep Kylian Mbappe at bay, much to the disappointment of his son Jacob, a huge fan of the France superstar, although his consolation was to receive the frontman’s shirt.

Trippier posted a photograph of the youngster wearing the shirt on Instagram accompanied by the caption, “Good morning”.