Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall signs new long-term contract

By Press Association
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has signed a new three-year deal (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has signed a new “long-term” deal, the Women’s Super League side have announced.

The PA news agency understands the Swedish head coach, who was first appointed in June 2021, has agreed to a three-year contract with the Gunners.

Last season, the 40-year-old led Arsenal to the Continental Cup trophy and steered his side to the Champions League semi-finals. 

He said: “I’m full of pride to have signed a new contract with this football club.

Eidevall was initially appointed in June 2021
“I’m aware of the huge privilege and responsibility that comes along with my role at Arsenal. This is a special place with a special group of players and staff and we all believe there is a great future ahead of us here, so I am delighted to have agreed a new deal.

“We’ve made great progress on and off the pitch over the last couple of years and we are all working hard to continue that growth every single day. Our ambition is to be competing for the highest honours in women’s football consistently and we all believe we are capable of achieving that.

“I’d also like to say a special thank you to our supporters. From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt your warm support and it means the world. Home or away, our supporters never fall short – to represent this club, this community, is an honour. Together, we can achieve so much.”

Arsenal, who finished third in the WSL last season, have already been eliminated from the Champions League after suffering a shock defeat to Paris FC in the qualifying stages last month.

Eidevall led Arsenal to Continental Cup victory last season
That result led some to wonder if that result could threaten Eidevall’s future in north London, speculation swiftly silenced by the announcement of his extension.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a new contract with Jonas. This is an exciting time for our women’s first team as we approach a new season and this announcement is an important sign of our renewed commitment to the journey ahead. As a club, our aim is to be challenging at the top of the game and Jonas will play a key role in us achieving that.”

Arsenal head of women’s football Clare Wheatley added: “Jonas is a crucial part of what we are building here at Arsenal and we’re very pleased to say he has signed a new deal with us. He has overseen real progress since joining us in 2021, winning his first silverware and guiding us to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year.

“Jonas shares our ambitions for our club and we are looking forward to working towards them together over the coming years.”