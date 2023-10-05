James McClean announces plan to retire from Republic of Ireland duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McClean announces plan to retire from Republic of Ireland duty

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has announced he will retire from international football next month (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has announced he will retire from international football next month (Niall Carson/PA)

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has announced his “heartbreaking” decision to retire from international football at the end of the year.

The 34-year-old has earned 102 caps for his country, reaching his century in a 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier victory over Gibraltar in June.

McClean – currently his country’s joint fifth most-capped player – has scored 11 goals wearing the green jersey and plans to make his final appearance for Stephen Kenny’s side in their November 21 friendly against New Zealand.

McClean earned his 100th cap during June's EURO 2024 qualifying match against Gibraltar
McClean earned his 100th cap during June's EURO 2024 qualifying match against Gibraltar (Niall Carson/PA)

Explaining his decision on social media, McClean wrote: “On February 20th 2012, I received my first call-up to represent my country.

“In all honestly, hand on heart, there are no words that could do justice to that feeling. Since then, 102 caps, 11 goals and two European Championships.

“Now, 11 years later, I have come to a point, one that truth be told you never think is going to come but here we are, where I am announcing my retirement from international football at the end of the 2023 season.

“The New Zealand match will be the last time that I will celebrate pulling on the green jersey as a player and give me a chance to say goodbye to the best fans in the world.

“It has the meant the absolute world and more to be able to pull on the green jersey with honour, step out onto a football pitch – especially at the Aviva Stadium – to represent our great country, standing singing Amhran na bhFiann ready to go out into battle with your fellow countrymen.

“Nothing has ever come close. I gave absolutely everything I had of myself to ensure that I did the jersey, the fans and the country proud, and know that I never took it for granted each time. I hope that showed.

“It will be heartbreaking not to be involved beyond this year, but I feel now is the right time to step aside without any regrets.

“I lived my own and every young Irish footballer’s dream – and represented this country with pride.”

McClean joined Wrexham from Wigan in August
McClean joined Wrexham from Wigan in August (Bradley Collyer/PA)

McClean also thanked his managers, team-mates and staff, fans and wife Erin before concluding: “Thank you, Ireland – it’s been the biggest privilege and as always, an honour.”

Derry-born McClean joined League Two side Wrexham in August from Wigan on a one-season contract with an option for extension.

He has been the subject of controversy and abuse, particularly following his decision in 2012 to refuse to wear a poppy as part of Remembrance Day commemorations whilst playing for Sunderland.

While he began his international career with Northern Ireland as a junior, McClean ultimately decided to play for the Republic at senior level and made his debut in February 2012, when he came on as a late substitute in a friendly against the Czech Republic.