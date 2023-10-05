MCC punishes members involved in spat with Australia players in Lord’s Long Room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MCC punishes members involved in spat with Australia players in Lord’s Long Room

By Press Association
David Warner (left) and Usman Khawaja clashed with members at Lord’s in July (Adam Davy/PA)
David Warner (left) and Usman Khawaja clashed with members at Lord’s in July (Adam Davy/PA)

The MCC has expelled one member and handed out lengthy suspensions to the two others involved in an incident which occurred in the Long Room on day five of the second Ashes Tests at Lord’s.

A flash point between Australian batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner and MCC members on July 2 was caught by television cameras as the players walked off for lunch not long after the controversial dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia captain Pat Cummins later stated his team experienced “aggressive and abusive” behaviour, which prompted an apology from the MCC and a promise to conduct a full investigation.

It has now been announced the MCC’s disciplinary process has ended and a panel has decided on penalties due to the actions of the three individuals falling “well below the behaviour expected” from members.

One MCC member has been expelled owing to “abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language”, while another is suspended for four-and-a-half years and the other individual involved in the incident will serve a 30-month suspension.

“Details of the disciplinary process are confidential, and the club will not be publishing the names of the three individuals who have been sanctioned,” an MCC statement read.

“The actions of the three individuals in the pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our members. The penalties set out above are the consequences of breaching the club’s code of conduct.

“MCC will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time.”

In the aftermath of the incident, MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown set out a list of new protocols to be implemented immediately.

These include expanding the roped-off area where players walk through as they make their way from the dressing room to the pitch and back again, while members will be prohibited from using the stairwell when the teams are coming on and off the field and must either wait at the ground or top floor level.

Carnegie-Brown also called upon members to police one another’s behaviour, as well as reacquaint themselves with the organisation’s code of conduct.