Football rumours: Kaoru Mitoma has heart set on re-signing with Brighton

By Press Association
Kaoru Mitoma is keen to sign a new contract at Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kaoru Mitoma is keen to sign a new contract at Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Kaoru Mitoma is reportedly set to rebuff massive interest to remain at Brighton. According to London World, the 26-year-old winger is eager to sign a new long-term contract with the Seagulls. This comes despite Mitoma believed to be high on the wishlist for both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Andrey Santos has yet to feature in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest
Andrey Santos has yet to feature in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Daily Express says Chelsea are growing increasingly unhappy with Nottingham Forest loanee Andrey Santos. Citing The Athletic, the Express reports Chelsea could recall the 19-year-old midfielder from his loan spell if he does not start getting substantial first-team football.

The Evening Standard reports a host of European clubs are tracking New York Red Bulls’ 15-year-old American winger Julian Hall, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all believed to be keen on the highly rated prospect.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Michael Kayode: Fiorentina are set to offer a new contract to the 19-year-old defender, according to Calcio Mercato.

Fiorentina v Nice – Sela Cup – St. James’ Park
Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode (in white) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Gazzetta reports the Denmark midfielder wants to leave Tottenham if he cannot be guaranteed first-team football.