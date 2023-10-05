Newcastle stun PSG as Manchester City, Lazio, Barcelona and Atletico all win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Newcastle stun PSG as Manchester City, Lazio, Barcelona and Atletico all win

By Press Association
Sean Longstaff was one of four Newcastle goalscorers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Local lads Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff scored as Newcastle celebrated a rousing 4-1 win over French champions Paris St Germain on the Champions League’s return to Tyneside.

Miguel Almiron lit the touch paper for a memorable evening in front of more than 50,000 raucous supporters at St James’ Park by scoring Newcastle’s first goal in Europe’s premier club competition since Alan Shearer’s double at Inter Milan in March 2003.

Burn and Longstaff put the Group F tie beyond PSG before Fabian Schar smashed home a superb fourth to secure three points to go with the one with which they had returned from AC Milan a fortnight ago.

Newcastle celebrate
Newcastle hammered PSG (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lucas Hernandez gave PSG brief hope when he pulled one back but a star-studded line-up including Kylian Mbappe were kept largely subdued in the Magpies’ first home Champions League fixture in two decades.

In the so-called ‘group of death’, Eddie Howe’s side sit top after two games as Borussia Dortmund held Milan to a goalless draw at the Westfalenstadion.

Manchester City struck twice late on to continue the winning start to the defence of their crown with a hard-fought 3-1 success at RB Leipzig.

Julian Alvarez finally settled City’s nerves in the Group G encounter with a fine strike six minutes from time at the Red Bull Arena before fellow substitute Jeremy Doku wrapped up the win.

Phil Foden had opened the scoring midway through a first half the holders dominated but the hosts responded against the run of play through Lois Openda.

Phil Foden
Phil Foden opened the scoring for City (Nick Potts/PA)

Osman Bukari’s strike two minutes from time helped Red Star Belgrade claim a point after a 2-2 draw against Young Boys.

The Serbian side went ahead through Cherif Ndiaye and although Filip Ugrinic’s strike and Cedric Itten’s penalty turned the tide, Bukari slotted home to secure a share of the spoils.

Substitute Ferran Torres snatched the only goal of the game as Barcelona extended their 100 per cent start in Group H with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Porto.

The hosts had most of the chances but were undone by a blunder from Romario Baro in first-half stoppage time which allowed Torres to go through and slide the ball past Diogo Costa.

It was not all plain sailing for the visitors, who had to survive a torrid late spell which culminated in Gavi being sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres netted Barcelona’s winner (Luis Vieira/AP)

Toby Alderweireld missed a last-gasp penalty as Royal Antwerp threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The hosts were cruising as Arbnor Muja and Michel-Ange Balikwisha struck but Danylo Sikan scored either side of Yaroslav Rakitskiy levelling as Donetsk turned the match on its head.

Alderweireld had the opportunity to at least claim a point for Antwerp after Taras Stepanenko was adjudged to have handled in the area but the former Tottenham defender put his spot-kick wide.

Celtic’s 10-year wait for a Champions League win at Parkhead continued as Lazio scored at the death to secure a 2-1 Group E victory – just after the home side were denied a goal following a lengthy VAR check.

Pedro celebrates
Celtic suffered a late blow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi’s effort was cancelled out by Matias Vecino before substitute Luis Palma fired home in the 81st minute after Daizen Maeda had attempted an overhead kick from Alistair Johnston’s cross, and the VAR officials decided he was offside.

There was a bigger blow to come when former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Pedro headed home from fellow substitute Matteo Guendouzi’s cross five minutes into stoppage time.

Alvaro Morata bagged a brace as Atletico Madrid twice came from a goal down to secure a 3-2 triumph over Feyenoord.

Mario Hermoso’s own goal and David Hancko nudged Feyenoord ahead twice but Morata and Antoine Griezmann made sure Atletico went in at the break level. Morata then struck shortly after the resumption to secure victory for Atletico.