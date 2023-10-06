Callum McGregor urges Celtic to take their midweek frustration out on Kilmarnock

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has urged his team-mates to show they are hurting from their Champions League disappointment and take their frustration out on Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers’ side thought they had gone in front late on through Luis Palma against Lazio on Wednesday, only for an offside decision to against them following a lengthy VAR check.

Their pain was exacerbated by conceding a goal five minutes into stoppage time as Pedro sealed a 2-1 win for the Italians.

Celtic are looking to bounce back at home to Killie on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership.

McGregor said: “There is only one thing guaranteed in football and that’s disappointment so the team that handles disappointment the best is generally the team that will go and be successful.

“So we have to show that, we have to show that we are hurt, recover well and come Saturday we put on a performance of high-energy, high-intensity football and show people that we are hurting, because we definitely did enough to deserve something out of the game on Wednesday night.

“Handling disappointment is part of football so we need to get back on the horse on Saturday.”

Marley Watkins hit the winner against Celtic in August (Steve Welsh/PA)

It was a second Champions League defeat for Celtic and their only domestic loss of the season, which came in the Viaplay Cup at Rugby Park, is on McGregor’s mind ahead of the visit of Derek McInnes and his team.

“You keep notes of those ones where you either drop points or you get beat,” the midfielder said.

“We want to try and put the record straight, for sure that will be on our mind come Saturday.”