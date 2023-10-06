Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Man United boss Sir Alex, dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Man United boss Sir Alex, dies aged 84

By Press Association
Lady Cathy Ferguson has died (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, pictured with his wife Cathy, right, at Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad in September last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point, going on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day,” she said.

“We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

United released a statement which read: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Within the 2021 documentary about Sir Alex, Ferguson dedicated his career to Cathy.

Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Cathy after receiving his knighthood (John Stillwell/PA).

Jason Ferguson said in the film that his mother had been his father’s “rock”, adding: “She has allowed him to indulge in his obsession.

“She more or less brought me and my brothers up on her own and made sacrifices to allow him to do what he did.”

Flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect to Cathy, while the men’s and women’s teams will wear black armbands in their fixtures this weekend.

Aberdeen, where Ferguson spent eight years as manager before joining United, paid their respects, posting on X: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC sends their deepest condolences to Sir Alex and the Ferguson family at this very sad time.”

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson (Isaac Parkin/PA).

St Mirren, whom Ferguson managed from 1974 to 1978, Rangers, where he spent two years as a player, and the Scottish Football Association also posted messages of condolence, along with Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal.

Cathy and Sir Alex’s son Darren Ferguson is the manager of League One Peterborough and the club said they would support him “during this incredibly sad time”.

A statement on X added: “Everyone at Peterborough United Football Club offers our sincere condolences to Darren Ferguson and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Lady Cathy.”