Angry Lance Stroll shoves personal trainer and storms out of interview

A furious Lance Stroll shoved his British personal trainer and then stormed out of a television interview following his dismal qualifying session for the Qatar Grand Prix.

After he failed to make it out of Q1 – finishing more than a second behind Fernando Alonso in the other Aston Martin – Stroll took aim at his performance coach, Henry Howe.

Stroll ignored Howe’s request to exit the front of the garage. Howe attempted to restrain Stroll only for the Canadian to angrily push him out of the way.

Lance Stroll's angry reaction following his exit from Q1 as he appears to push his personal trainer out of the way 👇 pic.twitter.com/ERNNGjvfMh — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 6, 2023

Stroll, 24, then faced the media and provided six words to three questions about his performance which leaves him 17th on the grid.

Asked to describe his emotions, Stroll replied: “S***.” Quizzed on what is not clicking for him behind the wheel Stroll added: “I don’t know.”

And when he was challenged as to how he would handle the remainder of the weekend, Stroll simply said: “Keep driving,” before he walked off.

Q1 in the books. Fernando goes through in P3, Lance is out in P17.#QatarGP pic.twitter.com/0V1NDidZyo — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 6, 2023

Stroll, the son of Aston Martin’s fashion billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, has been blown away by team-mate Alonso this season.

Alonso, who qualified fourth for Sunday’s race here, has scored 174 points to Stroll’s 47.

He has claimed all of Aston Martin’s seven podiums this year while Stroll has managed only three points from his last seven appearances.