Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third round abandoned due to Scotland storms

The third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been abandoned after Scotland was hit by heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country.

There will be no play on Saturday at the DP World Tour event at St Andrews due to the inclement conditions, with Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick currently one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

A statement on the DP World Tour’s official X page read: “Saturday’s play has been abandoned. Round three will begin at 09:00 local time on Sunday morning.”

Dundee’s Scottish Premiership game with Ross County has also been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Dens Park outfit said in a post on X: “Following the referee’s pitch inspection this morning, today’s match with Ross County has been postponed. Constant rainfall throughout the night and more forecasted has meant the match has been called off.

“The safety of travelling fans has been taken into consideration.”

Dunfermline’s Championship clash with Arbroath has also been postponed after failing an 11am pitch inspection.

In League Two, Bonnyrigg Rose’s match against East Fife and Elgin City’s home game with Stenhousemuir have also fallen foul of the weather.