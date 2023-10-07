Connor Goldson says Rangers ‘have to win’ against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Goldson says Rangers ‘have to win’ against St Mirren

By Press Association
Rangers need to get back to winning ways, says Connor Goldson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Connor Goldson says Rangers have to target nothing less than victory at St Mirren on Sunday.

The Ibrox club and their fans are still reeling from the 2-1 Europa League defeat to Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday night.

An embarrassing loss to the Cypriot champions came days after boss Michael Beale departed following a dismal defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox which left the Light Blues trailing cinch Premiership leaders Celtic by seven points after only seven fixtures.

Steven Davis has been placed in temporary charge at Ibrox
Steven Davis has been placed in temporary charge at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Former Gers midfielder Steven Davis took over the hot seat on an interim basis and will be in charge again for the trip to Paisley to play second-place Saints, who are unbeaten in the league this season.

Goldson acknowledged the significance of the game and knows three points is the only option for the Govan side, who have lost three of their seven league games and failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing in the play-offs to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 30-year-old defender said: “Every game of football is important to us.

“We have to win. It is the demands of Rangers football club and we need to go there and win the game of football.

“We have to recover as quickly as possible and go to St Mirren and win the game.”

There was no improvement in Davis’ first game in charge of Rangers and Goldson looked back at Beale’s departure as he assessed the way forward for the Ibrox side.

He said: “It is one of those things (Beale leaving). It is our fault. We are not performing on the football pitch.

“The manager has obviously taken the blame for that and  lost his job.

“Davo (Davis) comes in, we all have so much respect for him but we haven’t done the job again.

“We as individuals, as a team, need to sit down and look at ourselves, first – are you doing everything you can to make this club better?

“You don’t pick up results at this football club, it is a tough place to play.

“If you do pick up results, then it is best place to play so we need to turn it around very quickly.

“We speak all the time. But there is enough speaking going on. We need to get on that pitch and start performing better as a team.”

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that the Ibrox club will hold final interviews for the vacant managerial post next week but former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will not be involved.

Former Rangers player and current Yokohama F Marinos boss Kevin Muscat, AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen, former Monaco boss Phillipe Clement and former Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner, are among others who have been linked with the job.