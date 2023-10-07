Sheffield United earn fitting win at Bramall Lane as Maddy Cusack is remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield United earn fitting win at Bramall Lane as Maddy Cusack is remembered

By Press Association
Sheffield United played their first game since the death of their longest-serving player Maddy Cusack (Tim Markland/PA)
Sheffield United played their first game since the death of their longest-serving player Maddy Cusack (Tim Markland/PA)

Sheffield United captain Sophie Barker vowed to keep Maddy Cusack at the forefront of her mind after the Blades resumed their season following the death of their team-mate last month.

Cusack was the Blades’ longest-serving player, and the first to make 100 appearances for the club, when she died on September 20 and last weekend’s game against Crystal Palace was postponed as they came to terms with her death.

But they returned to action in the Women’s Championship at Bramall Lane on Saturday and got a result for Cusask as they came from behind to beat London City Lionesses 3-1.

They fell behind to Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah’s first-half opener but a second-half rally from the hosts saw Isobel Goodwin grab two and Ash Hodson also score to earn a fitting three points.

Several players, including Barker, were in tears after the game, having got the job done for Cusack.

There were pre-match tributes to the former midfielder, who also worked in the club’s marketing department, with her team-mates warming up in t-shirts adorned with her picture and number eight.

An emotional video was also played on the big screen while both sets of players and the 1,146 fans in attendance held a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Barker, who lived with Cusack, wrote a heartfelt tribute in the matchday programme, saying she would never forget her close friend.

There was a minute's applause for Cusack before kick-off
There was a minute’s applause for Cusack before kick-off (Tim Markland/PA)

“What can I say, having to write this has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she wrote. “What you meant to me, the girls and the club I would find hard to summarise into any words.

“The laughs, the terrible nicknames (for every single one of the girls), the passion, the energy, and most of all pure love you had for us all (in your own little way) will never be replaced.

“Within football we will continue to carry your legacy through every day. We will work tirelessly as a team to make you proud. You have been one of the best Sheffield United Women players to have graced the pitch and we will not allow that to be ever forgotten.

“We know the fans won’t either, as we all know you were the favourite (Mrs Sheffield United). Everything from now on is with you at the forefront of our minds, especially when we enter every tackle.

“On a personal note, the precious memories we have I will constantly look back on and smile. I have spent some of the best years of my life with you by my side.

“The endless laughs, our trips away, holidays, nights out, training sessions, matches and our many long walks will stay with me forever. My roommate, my housemate, my best mate. I love you and miss you more than anything Mads.”