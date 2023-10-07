Louis Moult’s goal earns Dundee United a point and maintains unbeaten record By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.00pm Share Louis Moult’s goal earns Dundee United a point and maintains unbeaten record Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4777204/louis-moults-goal-earns-dundee-united-a-point-and-maintains-unbeaten-record/ Copy Link Raith Rovers (Lynne Cameron/PA) Dundee United remained top of the Scottish Championship after hitting back to draw 1-1 at second-placed Raith Rovers. Louis Moult cancelled out Lewis Vaughan’s opener to keep United a point clear of their closest challengers. Home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski kept out Kai Fotheringham’s effort in a cagey start between two in-form sides. Rovers went ahead in the 24th minute when Vaughan poked home on the rebound after his own header came back off a post. But the visitors maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign thanks to substitute Moult’s 67th-minute header from a Declan Glass corner.