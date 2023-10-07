Inverness hold Partick Thistle to goalless draw

Scottish Championship strugglers Inverness held Partick Thistle to a goalless draw at the Caledonian Stadium.

Partick Thistle hit the woodwork just after half-time as Aidan Fitzpatrick’s ball across the box clipped the post.

Brian Graham forced Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers into a save following a swift counter-attack as the visitors continued to carry the greater threat.

Inverness, who picked up their first win of the season against Arbroath last weekend, came close on 73 minutes as Charlie Gilmour whistled an effort past the post.

Partick Thistle had a great chance to win it three minutes from time but Tomi Adeloye fired over from close range.