Mansfield remain only unbeaten side in League Two after draw with AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield remain only unbeaten side in League Two after draw with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
James Tilley missed a penalty for AFC Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
James Tilley missed a penalty for AFC Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Mansfield remain the only unbeaten side in League Two but are fast becoming draw specialists after a home 0-0 stalemate with promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon made it eight draws in 12 league outings.

A first half of few clear chances saw the visitors given the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock when home defender Lewis Brunt clipped Omar Bugiel in the box and conceded a penalty.

James Tilley stepped up to take it but Christy Pym managed to push the ball up against the bar and watch as it bounced back up, hit the bar a second time and he was able to grab before it crossed the line.

Mansfield might have gone ahead just before the break as Will Swan’s dummy on Aaron Lewis’ low cross left George Maris one on one with Alex Bass, but the keeper was able to grab his low finish.

Tilley twice came close to scoring in the 62nd minute. First he latched onto a poor Jordan Bowery back pass but Pym turned aside his near post finish, then soon after Pym failed to hold his low shot but grabbed it at the second attempt almost on the line.

Wimbledon were furious when Jordan Bowery, already yellow-carded, got away with what looked another bookable foul in the 68th minute, with Dons boss Johnnie Jackson booked instead.

After 76 minutes James Gale sent a free header wide from six yards from a home corner.