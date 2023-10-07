Mansfield remain only unbeaten side in League Two after draw with AFC Wimbledon

Mansfield remain the only unbeaten side in League Two but are fast becoming draw specialists after a home 0-0 stalemate with promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon made it eight draws in 12 league outings.

A first half of few clear chances saw the visitors given the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock when home defender Lewis Brunt clipped Omar Bugiel in the box and conceded a penalty.

James Tilley stepped up to take it but Christy Pym managed to push the ball up against the bar and watch as it bounced back up, hit the bar a second time and he was able to grab before it crossed the line.

Mansfield might have gone ahead just before the break as Will Swan’s dummy on Aaron Lewis’ low cross left George Maris one on one with Alex Bass, but the keeper was able to grab his low finish.

Tilley twice came close to scoring in the 62nd minute. First he latched onto a poor Jordan Bowery back pass but Pym turned aside his near post finish, then soon after Pym failed to hold his low shot but grabbed it at the second attempt almost on the line.

Wimbledon were furious when Jordan Bowery, already yellow-carded, got away with what looked another bookable foul in the 68th minute, with Dons boss Johnnie Jackson booked instead.

After 76 minutes James Gale sent a free header wide from six yards from a home corner.