Southend climb out of National League relegation zone with win at Woking

Gus Scott-Morriss marked his 50th appearance with a goal and an assist as lowly Southend eased themselves up the National League table with a 2-0 win at Woking.

The defender provided the cross from which Harry Cardwell opened the scoring and then added the second himself to secure the three points.

In an even start, Padraig Amond headed wide for the home side and Cav Miley took aim from distance for the visitors, and it was they who went ahead with 15 minutes gone.

Noor Husin, Oliver Coker and Scott-Morriss combined down the right before the latter crossed for Cardwell to glance a header into the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Scott-Morriss doubled the Shrimpers’ lead 10 minutes after the restart with a deft flick after Cardwell had headed Coker’s corner back across goal, and Jack Wood thought he had made it 3-0, only for an offside flag to spoil his celebrations.