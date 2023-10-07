Barrow hold leaders Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrow hold leaders Notts County

By Press Association
Dean Campbell secured a point for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Campbell secured a point for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)

League Two leaders Notts County were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their first English Football League meeting with Barrow since 1970.

David McGoldrick opened the scoring with a 14th-minute penalty, but Dean Campbell rescued a point for the hosts with a spot-kick of his own 10 minutes from time at Holker Street.

Former Wales international James Chester gave away a penalty for the second game running as he tripped Macauley Langstaff.

Ex-Sheffield United striker McGoldrick made no mistake as he cooly slotted home from 12 yards.

Barrow missed a host of chances to restore parity. County goalkeeper Aidan Stone produced some fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Ged Garner and Emile Acquah both squandered great opportunities to level.

Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep Chester from diverting a cross into his own net.

Acquah earned Barrow a penalty of their own when his header hit an arm before Campbell fired into the bottom corner.

Stone ensured the spoils were shared with a late save to deny Ben Whitfield.