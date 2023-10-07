Bobby Pointon opens Bradford account to give City victory after Mark Hughes exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bobby Pointon opens Bradford account to give City victory after Mark Hughes exit

By Press Association
Bobby Pointon netted for Bradford (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Bobby Pointon netted for Bradford (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Bobby Pointon’s first senior goal ensured Bradford started life after Mark Hughes with a 1-0 victory over Swindon at Valley Parade.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge after Hughes was sacked earlier this week and was rewarded with a battling performance from the Bantams.

Charlie Austin wasted a great chance after six minutes for the visitors after being set up by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, pushing the ball past the post from close range.

But Bradford came back into the game with Jamie Walker and Andy Cook both going close.

Swindon keeper Murphy Mahoney tipped over a cross-shot from Adam Wilson as the Bradford crowd got into it. There were none of the boos that had been heard at their previous two home games.

Austin and Tyrese Shade could have broken the deadlock for Swindon at the start of the second half.

But it was Bradford who struck as local lad Pointon scored from close range after Mahoney had spilled Brad Halliday’s shot.

Cook hit a post soon after before Harry Lewis brilliantly denied Hepburn-Murphy from point-blank range at the other end.