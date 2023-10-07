Colby Bishop double extends Portsmouth’s unbeaten run to 23 matches

Colby Bishop’s second half double saw Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth extend their unbeaten run to 23 games with a 2-0 win over Port Vale.

Pompey’s first half performance did not reflect their lofty league position as Vale had by far the better of the play at Fratton Park.

The visitors could have taken the lead in the fifth minute but Funso Ojo could only hit the post from 18 yards.

Ojo had another chance which went straight to Will Norris, James Plant shot wide when clear, and Ben Garrity headed over from close range.

Pompey’s only first half effort was a header from an unmarked Paddy Lane, which went wide.

However the hosts came out fighting in the second half and took the lead in the 53rd minute when Bishop tapped in from close range after a fierce Joe Rafferty cross-shot.

They doubled their lead five minutes later when a penalty given for handball by Kofi Balmer was converted by Bishop.