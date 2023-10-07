Daniel Udoh ends Shrewsbury’s seven-game drought with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Udoh ends Shrewsbury’s seven-game drought with late winner

By Press Association
Daniel Udoh ended Shrewsbury’s run without a goal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Daniel Udoh struck in stoppage time to end Shrewsbury’s seven-game goal drought and earn a 1-0 win over Northampton in League One.

The Shrews had gone five league games and two EFL Trophy matches without scoring.

But that run was ended by Udoh in the first minute of stoppage time after Sam Hoskins had missed a second-half penalty for the Cobblers.

The home side went close just after the 20-minute mark when Tom Bayliss sent a free-kick flashing across the face of goal.

Northampton hurried forward soon after through Mitchell Pinnock, who used some creative footwork to get a powerful shot off, but goalkeeper Marko Marosi displayed great reactions to parry away.

Just before the break, visiting striker Louis Appere went close when he poked goalward at the near post, but Marosi managed to clear the danger.

Kieran Phillips broke into the box just after the hour mark, laying it off to Ryan Bowman in the centre, but Shrewsbury’s number nine sent it flying over the bar.

Tom Flanagan conceded a penalty with 17 minutes to go, but Hoskins crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

And just as the game appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, Udoh broke Salop’s scoreless streak by calmly placing a shot into the bottom corner.