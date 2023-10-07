Tranmere come back to earn a point at home to Grimsby

Connor Jennings earned a point for Tranmere as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Grimsby.

Kieron Morris opened the scoring for the home side, but a first-half turnaround saw Grimsby lead 2-1 at the break through goals from Danny Rose and Rekeil Pyke.

Jennings was the architect for Tranmere’s opener, sliding in Morris to net his third goal of the season.

Rose pegged the hosts back with a superb finish from a tight angle after he was played through by a deflected Abo Eisa pass.

Tranmere came into the weekend in high spirits after winning their previous two home games, despite sitting third from bottom, including a 2-1 win over Bradford on Tuesday evening.

But they fell behind shortly before the break to a Pyke strike, who smashed a left-footed effort beyond Tranmere ‘keeper Luke McGee to net his first league goal since joining from Shrewsbury in the summer.

Jennings added to his assist with 30 minutes to play when he nodded in the equaliser to rescue a point for the hosts.