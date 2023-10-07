Strong second half show steers Peterborough to home win over Lincoln

Peterborough stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to six games as a second-half double saw off Lincoln, 2-0.

The hosts had the woodwork to thank for not being behind at the break as Lincoln’s Danny Mandroiu lifted a shot against the bar before Sean Roughan missed with a free header from a corner.

But it was all about Posh in the second period as David Ajiboye came off the bench to set them on the way to glory in spectacular style in the 53rd minute, racing onto an Ephron Mason-Clark pass and arrowing a terrific 20-yard strike past goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Ajiboye, introduced late in the first half following an injury to Kwame Poku, had seen another effort saved by Jensen moments before making the breakthrough.

Jensen then denied Peter Kioso and Mason-Clark fired over before Posh clinched the points in the 83rd minute courtesy of Joel Randall’s first EFL goal for the club, more than two years after his arrival.

The former Exeter player coolly controlled a Mason-Clark cutback from the left and steered a low shot past Jensen to seal victory, before Harrison Burrows came close to a third in stoppage-time, striking the bar with a shot.