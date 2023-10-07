Strong second half show steers Peterborough to home win over Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong second half show steers Peterborough to home win over Lincoln

By Press Association
David Ajiboye was among the goals at London Road (PA)
David Ajiboye was among the goals at London Road (PA)

Peterborough stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to six games as a second-half double saw off Lincoln, 2-0.

The hosts had the woodwork to thank for not being behind at the break as Lincoln’s Danny Mandroiu lifted a shot against the bar before Sean Roughan missed with a free header from a corner.

But it was all about Posh in the second period as David Ajiboye came off the bench to set them on the way to glory in spectacular style in the 53rd minute, racing onto an Ephron Mason-Clark pass and arrowing a terrific 20-yard strike past goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Ajiboye, introduced late in the first half following an injury to Kwame Poku, had seen another effort saved by Jensen moments before making the breakthrough.

Jensen then denied Peter Kioso and Mason-Clark fired over before Posh clinched the points in the 83rd minute courtesy of Joel Randall’s first EFL goal for the club, more than two years after his arrival.

The former Exeter player coolly controlled a Mason-Clark cutback from the left and steered a low shot past Jensen to seal victory, before Harrison Burrows came close to a third in stoppage-time, striking the bar with a shot.