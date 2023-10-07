Hartlepool return to winning ways with dominant display against Eastleigh

Hartlepool ended a run of three successive defeats with a commanding 3-1 victory over Eastleigh at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The home side went ahead after just eight minutes, with Tom Crawford driving into the bottom left corner after being set clear by Luke Hendrie.

The lead lasted 13 minutes before Chris Maguire smashed in a 25-yard free-kick to pull Eastleigh level.

However, Hartlepool regained the lead early in the second half when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe pounced on a cross by Hendrie before turning the ball home.

And Dieseruvwe made sure of the points in the 66th minute with Hendrie once again playing a key role, providing the pass for Joe Grey, who in turn laid off the ball to his fellow forward to fire in from close range. this third assist of the day.