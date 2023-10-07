Ipswich keep pace with leaders Leicester after win over high-flying Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich keep pace with leaders Leicester after win over high-flying Preston

By Press Association
Nathan Broadhead, right, scored Ipswich’s third (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Nathan Broadhead, right, scored Ipswich’s third (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Ipswich kept pace with Sky Bet Championship leaders Leicester and extended their lead over third-placed Preston to eight points after a thrilling 4-2 victory over North End at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin fired Ipswich ahead before the visitors levelled through Mads Frokjaer-Jensen. Brandon Williams’ superb solo effort restored Town’s advantage, which was added to by Nathan Broadhead.

Ben Whiteman got Preston back in it, but Kayden Jackson’s late fourth ensured promoted Ipswich’s extraordinary start to the season continued and inflicted a third straight defeat for the visitors.

Preston were on the back foot defending resolutely in the opening stages, but Town broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a wonderfully-worked corner routine.

Leif Davis found Chaplin unmarked 12 yards from goal and his first-time strike beat goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Broadhead then had the Preston shot-stopper scrambling back on his goal-line after an audacious shot at goal from fully 50 yards out.

But Preston drew level in the 27th minute. Town defenders Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess failed to deal with a through ball and Frokjaer-Jensen placed the ball past home goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Massimo Luongo went down in the penalty area, with appeals for a spot kick turned away, but Ipswich soon retook the lead through Williams.

It came from a darting run forward down the right from just inside his own half. He cut inside the penalty area and his precise shot struck the inside of the left-hand post before settling in the back of the net.

Just before the break, Broadhead’s shot from 25 yards was deflected wide and from the resulting corner Town went further in front.

Broadhead was on hand to nudge the ball over the line after George Hirst headed back into the danger zone.

Again, Preston fought their way back into the game after manager Ryan Lowe made three changes at half-time.

Substitute Whiteman’s shot from outside the box after 52 minutes took a deflection off Luke Woolfenden to beat Hladky and reduced the arrears to 3-2.

The visitors were firmly back in it and pressed forward at every opportunity.

But Ipswich confirmed their victory in the 78th minute following a flowing move, which was finished off by substitute Jackson as Kieran McKenna’s side made it six games unbeaten.