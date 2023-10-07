Leaders Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood to extend unbeaten run to 10 matches By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.28pm Share Leaders Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood to extend unbeaten run to 10 matches Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4777246/leaders-chesterfield-beat-boreham-wood-to-extend-unbeaten-run-to-10-matches/ Copy Link Liam Mandeville scored for Chesterfield (Isaac Parkin/PA) Leaders Chesterfield extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a convincing 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood. After a period of possession for the hosts, Chesterfield struck first, with Liam Mandeville heading home a Ryan Colclough cross 33 minutes in. The away side were soon handed a penalty, but Will Grigg was unable to convert, smashing it over the bar 40 minutes in. Joe Quigley then got the visitors’ second seven minutes before the end.