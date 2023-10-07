George Moncur nets late winner as Leyton Orient beat Reading

George Moncur’s 90th-minute strike gave Leyton Orient a 2-1 win over Reading at Brisbane Road.

Jordan Brown’s opener was cancelled out by the visitors’ Tyler Bindon but Moncur settled the issue in the final minute of normal time.

Joe Pigott was twice denied early opportunities to open the scoring as his powerful header crashed against the crossbar and then David Button went at full-stretch to save his shot.

Orient were rewarded for their persistent pressure when Brown completed a five-man move by slamming an unstoppable 20-yard shot past Button for the opening goal after 26 minutes.

At the opposite end, Lewis Wing had an effort spilled by O’s keeper Sol Brynn but they levelled on 35 minutes when Ballard headed against the upright but Bindon rolled the ball into the net.

Both keepers were kept busy after the break with Brynn denying Harvey Knibbs and Wing while Button thwarted Ed Turns and Theo Archibald.

But the Reading keeper missed a corner late on and Moncur was first to the ball in a goalmouth scramble to give Orient the points.