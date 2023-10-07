Ayr back to winning ways with victory over Airdrieonians

Ayr returned to winning ways in the cinch Championship with a 2-1 victory at Airdrieonians.

The Honest Men had lost four of their last five matches in the league, including a 2-1 home defeat against Raith last time out, but they impressed at the Excelsior Stadium.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when a Jamie Murphy ball into the box was slotted home at the back post by Logan Chalmers.

Anton Dowds doubled Ayr’s advantage in the 53rd minute after evading a challenge and firing in a powerful effort with the help of a deflection.

Lewis McGregor pulled a goal back for Airdrieonians after 67 minutes following a scramble in the box but their two-game winning run was brought to an end.