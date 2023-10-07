Queen’s Park and Morton play out scoreless draw at Hampden

Out-of-form Queen’s Park and Morton drew 0-0 in their Scottish Championship clash at Hampden Park.

Queen’s Park, beaten in their previous five league matches, came close in the 18th minute when Ruari Paton hit the post.

The visitors, who had picked up a single point from their last six games, struck the woodwork themselves through Robbie Muirhead midway through the second half.

However, neither side could find the target and the game ended goalless.