Olly Sanderson’s late brace helps Oxford City beat Fylde By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.38pm Share Olly Sanderson’s late brace helps Oxford City beat Fylde Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4777262/olly-sandersons-late-brace-helps-oxford-city-beat-fylde/ Copy Link Josh Parker scored Oxford City’s opener from the penalty spot (Steven Paston/PA) Oxford City moved out of the National League relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Fylde. Josh Parker powered home a penalty after 30 minutes to open the scoring. Parker went close to a second with a fizzing free-kick that cannoned off the crossbar. Substitute Olly Sanderson struck twice in the final 10 minutes to secure the three points, while Fylde’s best chance saw Nick Haughton’s free-kick well saved by Chris Haigh.