Away win moves Altrincham above opponents Gateshead

Altrincham climbed above Gateshead and into fourth place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory in the north-east.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 47th minute through Justin Amaluzor, who capitalised on a pass by Chris Conn-Clarke.

The visitors had a chance to double their advantage in the 83rd minute after a scramble in the six-yard box but multiple blocks by Gateshead defenders kept them at bay.

However, the visitors did get a second goal in the third minute of stoppage time, when Justin Donawa converted the rebound after Dior Angus’ shot had been saved by Archie Mair.