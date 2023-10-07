Solihull suffer first National League defeat at hands of Aldershot

Lorent Tolaj ended Solihull’s 14-game unbeaten start to the National League season as Aldershot secured a 1-0 away win.

Tolaj’s second-half strike eased the visitors into the top half of the table.

Moors’ striker Mark Beck headed wide from Kade Craig’s early cross, and the Shots’ defence did well to prevent Josh Kelly from reaching Beck’s chip over the top to ensure it remained goalless at half-time.

Callum Maycock went close for the home side four minutes after the interval when his scuffed close-range effort was cleared off the line by Haji Mnoga, and Gus Mafuta’s shot from the resulting corner was blocked.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead after 61 minutes when Ryan Glover controlled Mnoga’s crossfield pass, beat his marker and squared for Tolaj to score.