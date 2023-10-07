Amari Morgan-Smith’s late goal sees Kidderminster edge out Wealdstone

Amari Morgan-Smith scored in stoppage time as Kidderminster snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Wealdstone at the Aggborough Stadium.

Both teams had their fair share of chances, and Bailey Hobson threatened to give Harriers the lead after 21 minutes only for his shot to be blocked.

Wealdstone them came close to taking the lead five minutes into the second half but Tarryn Allarakhia’s effort from the corner of the box was pushed away by home keeper Christian Dibble, who followed up with another fine save to deny Tahvon Campbell’s shot.

A draw seemed the most likely result but in the third minute of stoppage time, Morgan-Smith turned home a free-kick from Sammy Robinson to steal the win.