Sutton secure emphatic first win since opening day of the season against Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sutton secure emphatic first win since opening day of the season against Walsall

By Press Association
Omari Patrick opened the scoring during Sutton’s heavy win against Walsall (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Omari Patrick opened the scoring during Sutton’s heavy win against Walsall (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sutton lifted themselves off the foot of Sky Bet League Two in style with a thumping 4-0 victory over Walsall.

Matt Gray’s side had not tasted victory in the league since an opening day 5-1 thrashing over leaders Notts County. But when they do win, they win in style at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s faithful were treated to a picture-perfect victory in the south London sunshine.

The game was done and dusted by half-time as Harry Smith’s double did the majority of the damage.

Omari Patrick started the party in the sixth minute as he thundered home a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled six minutes later as Smith hammered home his first of the afternoon on the turn.

Smith seemingly doubled his tally in the 27th minute but defender Joe Riley’s touch deemed it an own goal.

But the Sutton striker got his deserved brace eight minutes before half-time as he headed home at the back post.

Dangerous Smith missed out on a hat-trick with 20 minutes to go before Aiden O’Brien was denied by a super save from Owen Evans.

For Walsall, it was a disappointing third defeat in five matches.