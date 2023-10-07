Kevin McDonald delighted to give Bradford fans something to shout about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Kevin McDonald delighted to give Bradford fans something to shout about

By Press Association
Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge of Bradford against Swindon (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge of Bradford against Swindon (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Bradford caretaker manager Kevin McDonald described City’s 1-0 win over Swindon as a “good day for everyone involved”.

McDonald stepped back from playing duties to take charge for the first time following the sacking of Mark Hughes in midweek.

A first senior goal from local lad Bobby Pointon earned the win for Bradford after taking just two points from the previous three games at Valley Parade.

McDonald said: “We need to make this place a fortress and the fans have obviously gone home happy. But that comes from us.

“The fans react to how we’re performing, which is normal at any football club, especially a big one like this.

“When we won the ball back, we knew exactly where to go with it. I feel seven times out of 10 we did that.

“We created overloads and chances and that’s what you want to see.

“It was a good day for everyone involved. A day that was much needed, especially at home.

“We got three points, which we set out to do, and did that with a good performance.

“There were a few times we nicked the ball in good areas. If we’d had better quality in the final third, we could have scored other goals.”

Teenager Pointon scored in the 50th minute, kneeing the ball home after Swindon goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney fumbled Brad Halliday’s shot and Jamie Walker pounced on the rebound.

“Bobby didn’t disappoint,” added McDonald. “I thought he was brilliant and was absolutely shattered.”

Swindon have lost two in a row after an unbeaten start and boss Michael Flynn called it a “six out of 10” display.

Flynn said: “We didn’t take any chances and we had some good ones so, if you don’t do that, you don’t win football games.

“We had four good chances and, when you come to places like this, you have to take one and see the game out.

“But we allowed it to be a bit easier for them than it should have been because we also moved the ball too slowly and the goal we gave away was almost laughable.

“We don’t get goals given to us like that and it was a goal that was littered with mistakes from our perspective, which was frustrating.

“If the players all analyse their games and look themselves in the mirror and ask if they could assess their performance as positive and negative, I don’t think there’d be too many who could say they fell into the positive category and most would have been neutral really.

“We’ve had two games in a row where we’ve not taken our chances now and we just need to recapture our sparkle and fluency.”