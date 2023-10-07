Matt Taylor admits Jordan Hugill equaliser may have saved his job at Rotherham

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor admitted Jordan Hugill’s smash-and-grab to draw 1-1 with Southampton may have saved his job.

Taylor was under pressure following Wednesday night’s 90th-minute defeat to Bristol City, having won only once and failed to pick up a point on the road.

But Hugill came off the bench to produce a stunning equaliser to cancel out Stuart Armstrong’s opener.

“It was much needed (the point),” Taylor said. “It didn’t look achievable at the start of the first half.

“We somehow managed to stay in the game in that first half, it was difficult and we rode our luck at times, and had to give ourselves a chance in the second half – and we did that.

“It still needs a moment of quality from the players or a moment of skill, whether that be our goalkeeper, last-ditch defending or the goal.

“I hope (it can change our season). When you come to Southampton, you have to sacrifice not having the ball for a little bit.

“We were so low after Wednesday night so full credit to the team for getting through today – and I include myself in that.

“There was a point in the first half where you could hear the end wavering.

“Not just in terms of my position, but in the belief of what we are trying to do.

“Players believe in success and we had a bit more success in the second half.”

Armstrong had put Saints ahead in the second minute after pouncing after Che Adams’ header had come back off a post.

Saints dominated with Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone and Adams all blitzing the Rotherham goal in search of a second goal.

They were punished for their wastefulness when Hugill caught Bazunu off-guard to lift over him.

It meant Saints were booed off after two straight victories.

Boss Russell Martin said: “It was a really good performance. Anyone who came today would say we deserved to win. We should have been out of sight before Rotherham scored.

“It’s just really frustrating. We were so good in the first half, we should have been 3-0 up and just paid for a lack of ruthlessness really.

“A guy at the end was booing and going absolutely crazy, I understand his frustration, but you’ve just watched such a dominant performance.

“I’m as frustrated as you are that we haven’t won, but I’m not sure the players deserved the vitriol. So I had a word with him.

“Hopefully most people go away knowing they’ve watched a performance where we have been completely dominant.

“I know this game is very outcome-focused, if you’re a supporter that’s the one thing that matters. But if we play like that and are that dominant, the difference is a fine line.

“It’s not a big deal, everyone is angry, but I didn’t think the players deserved that at that moment. And I’m feeling the same way as he is because I can’t believe we haven’t won the game.

“I understand the frustration and anger, but we have come through a tough period and had a good week and we have a chance when we come back to really progress.

“This result and performance will be a big learning for us. You play this game 100 times and you win 98 and 99 times. So we have to use this as fuel.”