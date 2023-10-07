Grimsby boss Paul Hurst bemoans ‘ridiculous rule’ which led to Tranmere’s opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst bemoans 'ridiculous rule' which led to Tranmere's opener

By Press Association
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst bemoaned the ‘ridiculous rule’ with Tranmere’s opener (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst bemoaned the ‘ridiculous rule’ with Tranmere’s opener (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was left less than impressed with the “ridiculous rule” that saw his side concede the opener in a 2-2 draw at Tranmere.

Donovan Wilson, who collided with Rovers’ goalkeeper Luke McGee, was off the pitch when Kieron Morris opened the scoring for the hosts at Prenton Park.

Danny Rose and Rekeil Pyke had turned the game around before half-time.

Connor Jennings secured caretaker boss Nigel Adkins a fourth point this week just after the hour mark.

“We were down to 10 men for the first goal due to the ridiculous rule that was introduced this season,” moaned Hurst.

“Teams have to try and cope with it, we won’t be the only team punished by it.

“It was two players that have collided and we get punished for that reason. It’s ridiculous.

“Once that happens, we have to be better in tracking the runner which ended up with the goal going in.

“There has to be an element of frustration there with not getting the three points.

“I didn’t feel we had been dominated or outplayed in any way.

“We felt we could go on and win the game, but ultimately we didn’t. We were punished by one of the few attacks that they had.

“But it’s been a really good week for us. We wanted to start an unbeaten run and that’s up to two games now so long may that continue.”

Rovers boss Adkins had mixed emotions after seeing his side go ahead and then forced to come from behind to clinch a point.

“The crowd got right behind the players when we needed it,” said Adkins.

“We went flat after going in front. I was trying to get the crowd going and the super white army saw that and got the lads going.

“We’ve conceded a couple of goals which are frustrating. The first was a deflection, which was a bit of fortune (for them).

“It’s a challenge when you go behind. I challenged them at half-time to go and win it because we’ve not done that in a long, long time.

“We had the right mindset to go and get a point. We competed and changed the formation during the game.

“We had the momentum and what a great goal it was to equalise. What a great header it was.

“I thought ‘here we go’. We had that momentum and it went flat after they made substitutions. We tried to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.”