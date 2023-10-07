Matthew Taylor hopes Shrewsbury can gain confidence from ending goal drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matthew Taylor hopes Shrewsbury can gain confidence from ending goal drought

By Press Association
Matthew Taylor finally had something to celebrate (Nigel French/PA)
Matthew Taylor finally had something to celebrate (Nigel French/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Matthew Taylor welcomed a bit of luck as his side ended a long goal drought to beat Northampton 1-0.

Daniel Udoh struck a late winner to give the Shrews their first goal in over 600 minutes, a run stretching back to August and including seven games in two competitions.

The Shrews survived giving away a late penalty, as Sam Hoskins hit the crossbar with his 73rd-minute spot-kick, before Udoh struck in added time to the relief of the home supporters.

Taylor said: “I’m really pleased, not necessarily for me but really pleased for the staff and players, as I see every day how hard everybody works and working towards getting a result.

“We will play better than today, but we have not had any luck, and what we did today and what we had today is some luck.

“The ball fell to Dan, from our perspective a great finish, from their perspective they will be disappointed.

“But he does what he’s paid to do, and hopefully it gives him and the players a bit more confidence now.

“I still think there is huge growth in the group, but at the moment I have said to the players in there we have suffered a lot as a group in the last four or five weeks.

“There are always a lot of times in football where you go away from a game and you’re disappointed. I think the players now need to enjoy that feeling they have got in there in the dressing room.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was frustrated to have nothing to show after feeling his side had dominated the game.

He said: “One thing I would say is I think we were in control the whole match, especially in the first half with Mitch (Pinnock) and a few other chances. We had some really good opportunities.

“Then we had the penalty, and to be honest we were in full control, so minimum, minimum I felt out of that game we should come away with the three points, and we limited them, and (goalkeeper Lee) Burge wasn’t tested.

“Unfortunately, that goal we concede has too many errors in the build-up, and they get a ricochet and then goes wide, and I don’t think he should score from that angle either.

“It is tough with the squad size that we have got that we can’t rotate hugely today, so a few players were out on their fee. They gave everything they’ve got.”