Michael Duff felt Swansea were ‘good value’ for victory at Plymouth

By Press Association
Swansea boss Michael Duff praised his side following the 3-1 victory at Plymouth (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Swansea boss Michael Duff praised his side following the 3-1 victory at Plymouth which made it four Championship wins on the spin.

Josh Key’s 90th-minute breakaway goal capped a superb Swans comeback after Luke Cundle had fired Plymouth into an 18th-minute lead.

Jerry Yates restored parity and then sub Ollie Cooper scored with a brilliant long-range strike within a minute of his 67th-minute introduction.

Duff said: “We were good, it was a good game. The thing that probably got us over the line is that we were slightly better in both boxes.

“I enjoy every win, trust me, and I felt we were good value for the three points. They put three on Blackburn down here and six on Norwich, so it is a tough place to come.

“We played on Wednesday and have had two away games this week so to get a nine-point week was really pleasing. We stayed calm at half-time, there was no panic.

“Some of the blocks were brilliant, some of the defending was really good. We talked about being good in both boxes and that is where we win the game ultimately.

“We gave ourselves the opportunity to get back in the game and scored three good goals.

“It was nice when the third goal goes in, it is like a home game then. That’s why we took some extra time with the travelling fans at the end because they have done the same journeys as us.

“We travelled six hours last week and four yesterday and moments like that are really important, we will have a few days off now and then we are in.

“Football doesn’t owe you anything, we have got a tough one next and we will be plan for that. Enjoy this one, it has been a good away day.

“It was end to end, two teams going for it trying to play the right way.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was in philosophical mood after the game.

He said: “I thought it was quite an even game and we were probably the better team in the first half.

“They might have edged it second half although even when they went ahead we responded quite well and got into some brilliant areas.

“We had a big chance at 2-1 down, the game could have been two-all and the game’s different.

“Then the game could have gone either way because with our crowd behind us in the last 15 minutes who knows?

“Can’t fault the lads’ effort again. Some of the play to get up to the final third and into the box was excellent. We have just got to be better in both boxes.

“Once you throw everybody forward you are always open to the counter attack and once again they were clinical and took it.

“It’s always small margins and we probably should have been more than 1-0 ahead at half-time.

“We had a couple of big chances in the first half that if we score and get a two-goal cushion it gives us something to hang onto.

“All I can ask is that the lads keep showing the same character but a bit more quality.”