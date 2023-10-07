Matt Bloomfield delighted with Wycombe’s summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Bloomfield delighted with Wycombe’s summer signings

By Press Association
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Matt Bloomfield hailed his side’s summer signings after Wycombe hammered struggling Fleetwood 4-1.

All four goals were scored by new-season arrivals as the visitors blew away Lee Johnson’s side at Highbury.

Dale Taylor, on loan from Nottingham Forest, bagged a brace, whilst Freddie Potts and Luke Leahy also got in on the act against the 10-man hosts.

Jack Marriott scored a mere consolation moments before Ben Heneghan’s sending off for chopping down Brandon Hanlan.

“I really hope this is a sign of things to come,” beamed Bloomfield.

“It was a very good performance. I’ve felt like it’s been coming away from home.

“We spoke about how proud we were of the second-half performance at Charlton.

“I feel like this has been building and I’m really proud with how the boys brushed off our defeat in midweek and reacted the way they did.

“I’m really pleased the summer signings are gelling. We freshened that forward line up and we’re really pleased that squad’s coming together.

“I’ve been really conscious to emphasise it’s not all about the new signings and we already had top players already at the club.

“There’s two thank yous I really need to make sure I make. First is for the supporters who have travelled all this way, it’s a long way to come.

“The second thank you is to Rob (Couhig, owner) because he’s put his hand in his pocket for us to come up and stay Thursday night.

“I really feel like having that social time to bond has really helped us. He didn’t have to offer that.”

Johnson was brought in to replace Scott Brown after the ex Celtic midfielder was sacked due to Town’s terrible start to the season.

The Cod Army came into this game off the back of successive victories without conceding.

But after being blown away, Johnson said: “That was a big lesson for us. I’m disappointed if I’m honest with you.

“The risk was a third game in the week. The physical and mental question was whether we could produce again.

“Suddenly we started to have that belief in ourselves, but that was completely powder puff in the first half.

“We made so many poor decisions which were based on that level of fatigue. That’s not an excuse.

“The attitude and belief was the bit that was so disappointing for me. In terms of the body language, that’s been good over the last two games.

“It’s about having that will and skill on a regular basis. It’s a humbling loss for us and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board.

“The players have got to stake a claim again.

“We’ve got a real chance of being successful here. We’ve actually got enough in that dressing room. But what we haven’t got is a strong enough mindset at this moment in time.”